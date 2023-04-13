UrduPoint.com

Farmers Hold Protest Against Delay In Repair Of CRBC

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2023 | 07:04 PM

Farmers and civil society on Thursday staged a protest against delay in repair and reconstruction of Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) which was affected by the recent devastating floods

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ):Farmers and civil society on Thursday staged a protest against delay in repair and reconstruction of Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) which was affected by the recent devastating floods.

The local landowners and growers led by former Nazim Prova Tehsil Sardar Imtiaz Baloch blocked a road and chanted slogans in favour of their demands.

They said that authorities concerned were not paying due attention towards resolving problems of the farmers despite of the fact that further delay in repair of the canal could lead to multiplication of problems for the poor people who were solely dependent on agriculture and lead the situation towards starvation.

Speaking on this occasion, Sardar Imtiaz Khan Baloch said that CRBC which was one of the major sources for irrigating of crops in the area was awaiting for repairing after it was hit by flood and growers were facing hardships in its wake.

But, he lamented that the officials concerned had fallen into deep slumber, turning deaf ears to repeated entreaties of the farmers who were facing hardships due to non-availability of irrigation water.

He wondered that the repairing and rehabilitation work of the canal had not been started as yet despite of the fact that tenders for the CRBC Canal had also been floated.

He demanded that contractors should be made legally bound to immediately start work and ensure timely rehabilitation of the canal to facilitate farmers by providing them irrigation water timely for crops.

He said that the local landowners would announce their next plan of protest, if their demand was not fulfilled.

