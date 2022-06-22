Farmers hold protest against increased prices of fertilizer, indifferent attitude of authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Farmers of Dera and adjoining areas Wednesday protested against fleecing of fertilizer dealers and indifferent attitude of authorities who have failed to provide relief to growers

D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Farmers of Dera and adjoining areas Wednesday protested against fleecing of fertilizer dealers and indifferent attitude of authorities who have failed to provide relief to growers.

Protesting farmers told media "Fertilizer crises is getting worst as dealers are overcharging farmers while administration has turned a blind eye towards the situation.

They said that black marketing of fertilizer is going unchecked and a sack of urea is selling from Rs. 2400 to 3000 against the official rate of Rs. 1950."They said"Dealers are minting money and refusing to sell fertilizer on approved rates."They feared severe shortage of rice and production if the situation was not controlled. They also protested increased prices of pesticides, hoarding of fertilizer and selling of seeds to farmers on increased rates.