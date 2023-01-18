Farmers hold protest against 'Indian water terrorism' call for incentives

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Kissan Ittehad on Wednesday staged a demonstration against India for blocking water flowing into the Chenab river as a sheer violation of the Indus Water Treaty.

Protesters named the water blockage 'water terrorism' and against the international peace agreement that was signed with India in the 60s.

Talking to the media, Provincial Coordinator of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad said that the neighbouring country stopped water flowing into the Chenab River because of the construction of Baglihar Dam on the said River in the Doda district of Jammu & Kashmir.

As a result, the Chenab River was drying up and the water came to its lowest level that had not been witnessed before.

He said the situation reached to such an extent that canals across Punjab had dried up because of the blockade of water flow into the Chenab river. He said growers didn't have water for irrigation, which resulted in cultivating their crops by tube wells run on costly diesel.

The protesters called for providing farmers' subsidies along with substantiative incentives to make both ends meet and raising the issue at the global forum to unveil the brutal face of India to the world.