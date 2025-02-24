Open Menu

Farmer’s House Robbed Twice In A Month

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2025 | 11:41 PM

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) A farmer’s house was targeted by thieves for the second time within a month, with three motorcycles stolen. Despite police efforts, the culprits remain at large, prompting the victim to call for urgent action from the District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh, Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan.

According to details, unidentified thieves first broke into the house of farmer Mian Ghulam Murtaza Makol in Basti Tarey Wala, Moza Beli Junubi, near Munda Chowk, a month ago, stealing a brand-new CD-70 motorcycle.

The Khan Garh police station registered a case against unknown suspects, but no arrests were made.

Last night, the thieves struck again, breaking into the farmer’s garage and stealing two more brand-new CD-70 motorcycles before escaping. Frustrated by the repeated incidents and lack of progress in the investigation, Mian Ghulam Murtaza has urged the DPO Muzaffargarh to take immediate notice and ensure the arrest of the culprits.

