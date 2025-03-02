Farmers imparted awareness on use of saline groundwater for vegetables

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) The Department of Soil and Environmental Sciences at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture, Multan, organized a Farmer Field Day on the effective use of saline groundwater for vegetable cultivation. The event was part of the Punjab Agricultural Research Board-funded project (PARB 20-70), focusing on food self-sufficiency, climate adaptation, and technological advancements in salt-affected agriculture.

The gathering brought together stakeholders, including government officials, agricultural researchers, farmers, and input suppliers. Chairman of the Department, Prof. Dr. Tanveer-ul-Haq, highlighted the rising salinity due to unregulated irrigation and poor drainage, emphasizing that excessive use of high-TDS groundwater is worsening soil degradation. He stressed that reclaiming saline lands requires scientific water management and salt-tolerant crops.

Dr. Wazir Ahmed pointed out that utilizing saline water for farming presents an opportunity for farmers and policymakers, particularly in water-scarce and impoverished areas. The event featured a technical review of saline water’s impact on soil and crops, along with practical demonstrations. Participants visited the project site, observed modern agricultural techniques, and engaged in discussions.

At the conclusion, summer vegetable seed packets were distributed among farmers. The event saw participation from key figures, including Dr. Abdul Ghaffar, Additional Treasurer Asif Nawaz, Dr. Alamgir, Assistant Director of Agricultural Extension Muhammad Kashif, Agriculture Officer Dr. Usman Jamshed, students, and over seventy farmers.