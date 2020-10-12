UrduPoint.com
Farmers In India Protest Controversial Agricultural Legislation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 10:47 PM

Famers in the Indian states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have strongly protested against the newly introduced agricultural laws by the Modi government, terming them disastrous for the whole country

According to media reports on Monday, infuriated farmers staged sits-in at railway tracks, disrupting railway services whereas the growing protests spilled into streets.

The farmers bitterly criticizing Modi's policies, said the government's economic, internal and external policies were proving catastrophic for the country.

Moreover, after approval of the newly legislation, the movement for creation of Khalistan was gaining momentum in Indian Punjab and Haryana.

The protesting farmers termed the latest legislation a shabby attempt by the Indian government to suppress Sikhs' voices for the creation of Khalistan and against the ongoing injustices.

