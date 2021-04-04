Farmers in jubilations of starting wheat harvesting season

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) ::Wheat harvesting season in Dera surrounding areas is nearing the start of thresher machines, wipers, rush at sickle shops, farmers are happy with the start of wheat harvesting system in the city and its environs.

According to details, landlords and farmers have expressed happiness over the commencement of wheat harvesting season.

At thresher machines and wiper machines, where there is a rush to repair old equipment, shopkeepers have started new ones.

The goods have also been prepared. Threshers are being painted to be used. Farmers who cut wheat on wages are also intensifying their preparations.

Someone is sharpening the sickles, the farmers who have been threshing wheat with threshers have already started booking the owners of threshers. In recent days, heavy rains and winds have caused wheat to fall in large numbers and is being re-produced.