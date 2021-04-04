UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farmers In Jubilations Of Starting Wheat Harvesting Season

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 06:30 PM

Farmers in jubilations of starting wheat harvesting season

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) ::Wheat harvesting season in Dera surrounding areas is nearing the start of thresher machines, wipers, rush at sickle shops, farmers are happy with the start of wheat harvesting system in the city and its environs.

According to details, landlords and farmers have expressed happiness over the commencement of wheat harvesting season.

At thresher machines and wiper machines, where there is a rush to repair old equipment, shopkeepers have started new ones.

The goods have also been prepared. Threshers are being painted to be used. Farmers who cut wheat on wages are also intensifying their preparations.

Someone is sharpening the sickles, the farmers who have been threshing wheat with threshers have already started booking the owners of threshers. In recent days, heavy rains and winds have caused wheat to fall in large numbers and is being re-produced.

Related Topics

Wheat Rains

Recent Stories

DEWA’s Youth Council, EGA hold panel discussion ..

6 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace highlights ..

51 minutes ago

SEHA partners with University of Manchester to lau ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Cuba discuss expanding parliamentary cooperat ..

1 hour ago

19,688 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

1 hour ago

RTA automates field inspection of trucks using dro ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.