Farmers likely to get 30 maunds per acre cotton yield this year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) : Agricultural scientists believe that farmers were likely to secure over 30 maunds per acre cotton yield by taking good care of their crop, saying that adverse phase of weather was witnessing visible change.

The observation was made at an emergency meeting of agricultural scientists at Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan with its Director Dr Zahid Mahmood in the chair, according to a release issued here on Tuesday.

Scientists observed that unexpected and ceaseless hot weather conditions have now changed visibly and process of boll and flower formation was witnessing progress.

The meeting was informed that farmers must not keep the crop water stressed. Experts added that farmers could address the stagnating growth pattern and improve boll weight by applying half bag of urea or a bag of calcium ammonium nitrate or a bag of ammonium sulphate per acre.

To control white fly, Mealy Bug, and pink boll worm, farmers should consult agriculture officials and apply pesticides prescribed by them in case the incidence of pest reaches economic threshold level (ETL).