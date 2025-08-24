Farmers' mega gathering held in Gumbat, Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) A large-scale Farmers Mega Gathering was organized by the Department of Agriculture Extension at the TMA Office Gumbat, attracting a significant number of farmers from across the district.

The ceremony was graced by Provincial Minister for Law, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aftab Alam, as the special guest.

Other dignitaries in attendance included Chairman Tehsil Gumbat, Sajid Iqbal, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Hamid Iqbal, and Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension), Shakirullah Khan.

During the gathering, Dr Shakirullah Khan shed light on the performance of the Agriculture Department and the development projects of the last financial year.

He highlighted several initiatives taken by the department, including Farmers' Gatherings, Farmers' Day, training programs, exhibition plots and prevention of diseases.

Chairman Tehsil Gumbat, Sajid Iqbal, also announced plans to expand initiatives such as solarization of tube wells, exhibition gardens with fencing, and distribution of free spray pumps to benefit small farmers.

The chief guest, Aftab Alam, Law Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, appreciated the initiatives of the Agriculture Department and the leadership of Tehsil Gumbat. He assured that the provincial government would continue to provide all possible support for the welfare of farmers.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of various agricultural inputs free of cost among small farmers, demonstrating the government's commitment to supporting the agricultural community.

APP/azq/378