Farmers must avoid manual handling of vegetables: Agri dept

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the growers not to carry out manual handling of vegetables as it is an inappropriate method which ultimately harms the vegetables.

A spokesman for the department said on Sunday that vegetable growers should use different tools like gloves, baskets and other equipment for proper management of vegetables.

He said, "Morning is suitable time for handling of vegetables."Spokesman said that vegetables should be kept in picking bag as it is a proper way for handling and any other method could put negative impact on the weight of vegetables.

He further said that vegetables should not be plucked from plant forcefully as it is not good for the plant and pulp of vegetables.