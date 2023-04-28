Farmers must beware of unexpected rains, windstorms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Agriculture spokesman has urged farmers to beware of unexpected rains and windstorm and modify their schedule for cotton sowing or wheat harvesting in the light of weather forecasts issued by meteorological department and aired and published by electronic and print media.

In a statement, the spokesman said, according to Met. Department forecast, rain was expected in south Punjab districts including Multan, DG Khan, Bahawalnagar and Sahiwal and hailing in some parts from Apr 27 to May 3 and added that it can damage the recently sown cotton crop, wheat awaiting harvest, besides maize and fodder crops.

He advised farmers to stop cotton sowing in case of rain and begin it only when rain is stopped and water does not remain standing.

In case the rain and hailing have damaged an already sown cotton crop then farmers should repeat cotton sowing when the weather turns right.

Farmers should stop wheat harvest in case of unexpected rain threat and already harvested stock be covered by some tarpaulin or some sheet.

Farmers should spread the wet harvested wheat at some high place for exposure before sunlight to let it dry after rain. Wheat should be harvested when the crop is fully mature. Farmers should prepare smaller stacks of wheat and place these in a way that the fruit is in an upward direction. Farmers should dig smaller ditches around the field to drain out water.

Maize farmers should also drain out rainwater in nearby fields to prevent the chances of plants wilting. Rains increase moisture in the atmosphere which in turn poses a threat of pest attacks and diseases, the spokesman said adding that farmers should make arrangements to counter pest attacks in consultation with officials.

Rainwater should also be drained out of the fodder field to a nearby empty field and advice from experts be followed for crop care, the spokesman concluded.