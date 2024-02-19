Farmers Must Complete Sowing Of Summer Vegetables Till End Of March
Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2024 | 11:17 PM
The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the farmers to complete sowing of summer vegetables till end of March
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the farmers to complete sowing of summer vegetables till end of March.
A spokesman for the department said on Monday, "Suitable temperature for summer vegetables is between 20 to 35 degree centigrade.
" He said that farmers should use seeds having growth ratio of not less than 80 percent.
Growers must seek guidance from the Agriculture department to sow such varieties of vegetables which are resistant against insects and climate changes.
Spokesman said that under kitchen gardening people could grow summer vegetables in homes as well.
Recent Stories
CM hosts Australian High Commissioner at PSL match, calls for stronger cricketin ..
Senators table motion seeking redressal for breach of privilege
Protest against Rwanda, West in key DR Congo city
Cloudy, cold weather forecast for Balochistan
ACE starts probe of Rs 41 million alleged embezzlement of SIDA’s funds
Stock markets diverge before more key earnings
PHC grants protective bail to Ali Amin Gandapur
Newports Institute wins Master Oil University champions league season two
PHC grants protective bail to Ali Amin Gandapur
Pakistan's flag hoisted on City Hall Kristiansand
Red Cross probing fate of 23,000 missing in Russia-Ukraine war
Journalists should do court reporting with more responsibility: Islamabad High ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senators table motion seeking redressal for breach of privilege2 minutes ago
-
ACE starts probe of Rs 41 million alleged embezzlement of SIDA’s funds17 seconds ago
-
PHC grants protective bail to Ali Amin Gandapur2 minutes ago
-
PHC grants protective bail to Ali Amin Gandapur1 hour ago
-
Pakistan's flag hoisted on City Hall Kristiansand1 hour ago
-
Journalists should do court reporting with more responsibility: Islamabad High Court's (IHC) Chief ..1 hour ago
-
Center for International Strategic Studies (CISS) hosts Book Talk event2 hours ago
-
Applications invited for Mujadid Alif Sani Urs in India2 hours ago
-
Ambassador meets participants at European Diplomatic Academy2 hours ago
-
House looted in Hassanabdal2 hours ago
-
PM Anwar ul Haq granted full authority by Forward Bloc2 hours ago
-
ATC grants bail to PTI leader in police attack case2 hours ago