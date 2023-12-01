Farmers must ensure proper care of vegetables

The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the farmers to use drip irrigation technology for using fertilizers and irrigating the crops grown in tunnels

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the farmers to use drip irrigation technology for using fertilizers and irrigating the crops grown in tunnels.

A spokesman for the department said on Friday that after the usage of fertilizers do not close the mouth of tunnel as gas could harm the vegetables.

He asked the growers to keep the tunnel mouth open from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm to keep it airy as less air could develop moisture.

He also advised the farmers to use exhaust fan if possible as it would help in reducing the moisture, adding that suitable temperature for tunnel is 15-30 Centigrade.

Farmers should timely remove the weeds and trim the plants to achieve the desired results, he added.