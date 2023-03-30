UrduPoint.com

Farmers Must Follow IPM Model To Get Rid Of Insects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2023 | 09:44 PM

Farmers must follow IPM model to get rid of insects

Punjab Task force Additional Secretary Muhammad Shabir Ahmad Khan has said that such pesticides should not be used on paddy crop, effects of which come in rice grains

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab Task force Additional Secretary Muhammad Shabir Ahmad Khan has said that such pesticides should not be used on paddy crop, effects of which come in rice grains.

He said this while addressing a seminar held on "Impact of pesticides on paddy and residues of vegetables" here on Thursday.

He said that farmers should seek guidance from Agriculture department for ensuring appropriate use of pesticides.

Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides Director General Rana Faqir Ahmad said that a project had been initiated under which farmers would be trained for ensuring less use of pesticides.

Dealers would also be trained under this project besides creating awareness among them about negative impact of pesticides, he added.

Rice Research Institute Kala Shah Kaku Chief Scientist Syed Sultan Ali Shah said, "Too much use of sprays on paddy and vegetables not only leads to less production but also increases production expenses."Farmers should follow integrated pest management (IPM) model to get rid of insects, he added.

He further said growers should sow approved varieties of paddy to obtain desired results.

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture From

Recent Stories

New rules bar human rights abusers from owning Pre ..

New rules bar human rights abusers from owning Premier League clubs

12 minutes ago
 Brazil Will Not Sign Summit for Democracy Declarat ..

Brazil Will Not Sign Summit for Democracy Declaration Against Russia - Reports

12 minutes ago
 US Defense Chief Says Saddened by Loss of 9 Servic ..

US Defense Chief Says Saddened by Loss of 9 Servicemembers in Kentucky Helicopte ..

14 minutes ago
 UN Chief Concerned Over Myanmar Authorities Dissol ..

UN Chief Concerned Over Myanmar Authorities Dissolving Parties in Opposition-Spo ..

14 minutes ago
 UN Finds ChatGPT 'Worrying', Cautions Companies On ..

UN Finds ChatGPT 'Worrying', Cautions Companies On Released Information - Spokes ..

14 minutes ago
 UN chief voice concern over dissolution of 40 poli ..

UN chief voice concern over dissolution of 40 political parties in military-cont ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.