Farmers must follow IPM model to get rid of insects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab Task force Additional Secretary Muhammad Shabir Ahmad Khan has said that such pesticides should not be used on paddy crop, effects of which come in rice grains.

He said this while addressing a seminar held on "Impact of pesticides on paddy and residues of vegetables" here on Thursday.

He said that farmers should seek guidance from Agriculture department for ensuring appropriate use of pesticides.

Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides Director General Rana Faqir Ahmad said that a project had been initiated under which farmers would be trained for ensuring less use of pesticides.

Dealers would also be trained under this project besides creating awareness among them about negative impact of pesticides, he added.

Rice Research Institute Kala Shah Kaku Chief Scientist Syed Sultan Ali Shah said, "Too much use of sprays on paddy and vegetables not only leads to less production but also increases production expenses."Farmers should follow integrated pest management (IPM) model to get rid of insects, he added.

He further said growers should sow approved varieties of paddy to obtain desired results.