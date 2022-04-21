UrduPoint.com

Farmers Must Harvest Wheat When It Fully Ripens

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2022 | 09:07 PM

Farmers must harvest wheat when it fully ripens

The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the wheat growers to harvest the crop when it fully ripens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the wheat growers to harvest the crop when it fully ripens.

A spokesman for the department said on Thursday that farmers should monitor weather alerts on regular basis to protect crop from adverse effects of rain.

Prior to harvesting farmers should arrange thresher, tractor, plastic sheet, combine harvester and other necessary equipment, he added.

He said that proper measures should be put in place for timely drainage of rain water from the field.

Spokesman said that farmers must follow Agriculture department guidelines to obtain maximum yield of wheat.

Related Topics

Weather Punjab Water Agriculture From Wheat

Recent Stories

US Has Not Seen Widespread Sanctions Evasion by Ru ..

US Has Not Seen Widespread Sanctions Evasion by Russia, But Has Seen Attempts - ..

24 seconds ago
 US Not to Have On-Ground Presence to Help With Mar ..

US Not to Have On-Ground Presence to Help With Mariupol Evacuation - Senior Offi ..

26 seconds ago
 Pentagon Says All Equipment Sent to Ukraine Would ..

Pentagon Says All Equipment Sent to Ukraine Would Get Where Needed, Used Accordi ..

27 seconds ago
 PBF for acquiring seed development expertise

PBF for acquiring seed development expertise

29 seconds ago
 Four more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad ..

Four more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

18 minutes ago
 Defected members' votes must not to be counted for ..

Defected members' votes must not to be counted for no-trust motion: Barrister Al ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.