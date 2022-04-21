Farmers must harvest wheat when it fully ripens

The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the wheat growers to harvest the crop when it fully ripens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the wheat growers to harvest the crop when it fully ripens.

A spokesman for the department said on Thursday that farmers should monitor weather alerts on regular basis to protect crop from adverse effects of rain.

Prior to harvesting farmers should arrange thresher, tractor, plastic sheet, combine harvester and other necessary equipment, he added.

He said that proper measures should be put in place for timely drainage of rain water from the field.

Spokesman said that farmers must follow Agriculture department guidelines to obtain maximum yield of wheat.