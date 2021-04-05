UrduPoint.com
Farmers Must Monitor Weather Alerts For Proper Management Of Wheat Crop

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 11:23 PM

Punjab Agriculture department has advised the wheat growers to monitor weather alerts on TV and Radio for proper management of their crop

A spokesman for the department said on Monday that in case of wind storm or rain, farmers should stop wheat harvesting.

He said that farmers should cover harvested wheat with plastic sheet to avoid losses.

He further said, "Growers must carry out wheat harvesting when wheat crop fully ripens".

Farmers should use combine harvesters and reaper for harvesting as these machines help reduce production losses, he added.

