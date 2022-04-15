UrduPoint.com

Farmers Must Opt Heavy Loam Soil For Cultivation Of Cotton

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2022 | 09:55 PM

Farmers must opt heavy loam soil for cultivation of cotton

The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the cotton growers to cultivate cotton on heavy loam soil to obtain good yield

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the cotton growers to cultivate cotton on heavy loam soil to obtain good yield.

A spokesman for the department said on Friday that farmers were being given subsidy on certified varieties of cotton that include BS-15, CIM-663, CKC-1, IUB-2013, MNH-1020, Nayab-545, Nayab-878 and Nayab Kiran.

Subsidy was being provided through vouchers available in seed bags, he added.

He further said that registered farmers could get subsidy from registered dealers through Kisan cards.

Spokesman said that farmers should also seek guidance from Agriculture department regarding proper sowing and watering techniques to achieve desired yield of cotton.

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture Cotton From

Recent Stories

Russia hits Kyiv missile factory after Moskva flag ..

Russia hits Kyiv missile factory after Moskva flagship sinks

58 seconds ago
 Finnish Minister Says 'Highly Likely' That Country ..

Finnish Minister Says 'Highly Likely' That Country Will Join NATO

1 minute ago
 State Dept. Says 'Possible' Ukraine Crisis May Las ..

State Dept. Says 'Possible' Ukraine Crisis May Last Through Year End, Trying to ..

1 minute ago
 Monitoring of Ramazan Bazaars being carried out to ..

Monitoring of Ramazan Bazaars being carried out to provide maximum relief to mas ..

5 minutes ago
 Macron clashes with Le Pen over Islamic headscarf ..

Macron clashes with Le Pen over Islamic headscarf ban

5 minutes ago
 Young man killed in road accident

Young man killed in road accident

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.