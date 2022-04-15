Farmers must opt heavy loam soil for cultivation of cotton

The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the cotton growers to cultivate cotton on heavy loam soil to obtain good yield

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the cotton growers to cultivate cotton on heavy loam soil to obtain good yield.

A spokesman for the department said on Friday that farmers were being given subsidy on certified varieties of cotton that include BS-15, CIM-663, CKC-1, IUB-2013, MNH-1020, Nayab-545, Nayab-878 and Nayab Kiran.

Subsidy was being provided through vouchers available in seed bags, he added.

He further said that registered farmers could get subsidy from registered dealers through Kisan cards.

Spokesman said that farmers should also seek guidance from Agriculture department regarding proper sowing and watering techniques to achieve desired yield of cotton.