Open Menu

Farmers Must Pay Special Attention Towards Cotton Care

Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2025 | 11:06 PM

Farmers must pay special attention towards cotton care

The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the farmers to pay special attention towards cotton care

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the farmers to pay special attention towards cotton care.

A spokesman for the department said here on Monday that growers must ensure drainage of maximum flood water from cotton field as this helps to protect plants from wilting.

He further suggested the farmers to timely remove weeds from the cotton field and seek guidance from Agriculture department for appropriate use of fertilizers after flood water recedes from affected cotton field.

Recent Stories

UAE convenes global CEOs to advance strategic inve ..

UAE convenes global CEOs to advance strategic investment, partnerships at UNGA 8 ..

22 minutes ago
 1,300 Korean companies now operate in UAE, marking ..

1,300 Korean companies now operate in UAE, marking 16% growth

22 minutes ago
 IHC seeks Chief Commissioner's answer in plea agai ..

IHC seeks Chief Commissioner's answer in plea against promotion of labor officer

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan's humanitarian aid for Gaza arrives at El ..

Pakistan's humanitarian aid for Gaza arrives at El-Arish airport , Egypt

2 minutes ago
 Court issues warrants for Imaan Mazari, Hadi Ali C ..

Court issues warrants for Imaan Mazari, Hadi Ali Chattha in controversial tweet ..

2 minutes ago
 SIF 2025 unveils agenda, sets roadmap for global s ..

SIF 2025 unveils agenda, sets roadmap for global sustainable growth, economic tr ..

37 minutes ago
Kazakhstan's President visit in November to streng ..

Kazakhstan's President visit in November to strengthen ties with Pakistan: Ambas ..

2 minutes ago
 Store room of NBP's main branch in Hyderabad catch ..

Store room of NBP's main branch in Hyderabad catches fire

15 minutes ago
 DC declares holiday in certain UCs for LG bye-elec ..

DC declares holiday in certain UCs for LG bye-elections on Sep 24

2 minutes ago
 Plantation drive held at Police Facilitation Cente ..

Plantation drive held at Police Facilitation Center SBA

16 minutes ago
 DPM, Arab-Islamic FMs hold consultations ahead of ..

DPM, Arab-Islamic FMs hold consultations ahead of UNGA session

16 minutes ago
 CM inaugurates Electric Bus Project for Sahiwal, u ..

CM inaugurates Electric Bus Project for Sahiwal, unveils public welfare initiati ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan