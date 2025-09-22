Farmers Must Pay Special Attention Towards Cotton Care
Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2025 | 11:06 PM
The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the farmers to pay special attention towards cotton care
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the farmers to pay special attention towards cotton care.
A spokesman for the department said here on Monday that growers must ensure drainage of maximum flood water from cotton field as this helps to protect plants from wilting.
He further suggested the farmers to timely remove weeds from the cotton field and seek guidance from Agriculture department for appropriate use of fertilizers after flood water recedes from affected cotton field.
