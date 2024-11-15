Open Menu

Farmers Must Play Role In Keeping Environment Neat, Clean

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2024 | 09:53 PM

Farmers must play role in keeping environment neat, clean

Punjab Agriculture department has advised the rice growers to avoid burning of crop residues after harvesting it

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the rice growers to avoid burning of crop residues after harvesting it.

A spokesman of the department said on Friday that burning of crop residues not only puts negative impact on fertility of land but also not good for environment and humans.

He said that as per laws of the Punjab government burning rice crop residues is punishable offence and legal action would be taken against violators. He emphasized the farmers to play their role in keeping environment neat and clean. He said that in first phase 1,000 super seeders have been provided to farmers on 60 percent subsidy under Punjab Chief Minister Smog Control Programme. Super seeders help utilize rice crop residues in proper way instead of burning them.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Agriculture

Recent Stories

IMF satisfied with Govt’s economic measures: Dan ..

IMF satisfied with Govt’s economic measures: Danyal Ch

58 seconds ago
 Man netted for molesting 9-year-old boy in Attock

Man netted for molesting 9-year-old boy in Attock

1 minute ago
 Court adjourns 190mln pound reference till Nov 18

Court adjourns 190mln pound reference till Nov 18

1 minute ago
 Parliamentarians call for expanding electric bus r ..

Parliamentarians call for expanding electric bus routes across city

1 minute ago
 Faisalabad, Lahore Whites register wins on third d ..

Faisalabad, Lahore Whites register wins on third day

8 minutes ago
 People rejected politics of hate, riots; Danyal C ..

People rejected politics of hate, riots; Danyal Chaudhary

8 minutes ago
Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah calls for foste ..

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah calls for fostering closer cultural ties betw ..

8 minutes ago
 ATC dismisses two bail applications of Imtiaz Mehm ..

ATC dismisses two bail applications of Imtiaz Mehmood Sheikh as withdrawn

8 minutes ago
 SC clubs all cases of lady health workers

SC clubs all cases of lady health workers

8 minutes ago
 FIA nabs nine passengers at Multan Airport

FIA nabs nine passengers at Multan Airport

24 minutes ago
 PTI likes politics of agitation, avoids playing pa ..

PTI likes politics of agitation, avoids playing parliamentary role: Irfan

33 minutes ago
 CII declares VPNs use un-Islamic for accessing blo ..

CII declares VPNs use un-Islamic for accessing blocked or unethical content

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan