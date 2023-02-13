UrduPoint.com

Farmers Must Prefer Hybrid Varieties For Cultivation Of Spring Corn

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Farmers must prefer hybrid varieties for cultivation of spring corn

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Farmers from plane areas of Punjab should prefer the hybrid varieties for cultivation of spring corn. A spokesman of the Punjab Agriculture department said on Sunday, that farmers should complete sowing of spring corn till last week of February while in Rawalpindi division sowing process could be achieved till March 20.

He also suggested the growers to follow proper method of using fertilizers besides watering the crop.

