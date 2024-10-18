Open Menu

Farmers Must Prefer Rice Harvester For Harvesting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2024 | 09:39 PM

Farmers must prefer rice harvester for harvesting

The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the paddy growers to start harvesting and prefer rice harvester for the purpose

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the paddy growers to start harvesting and prefer rice harvester for the purpose.

A spokesman of the department said on Friday that harvesting should be started when upper rice cobs are fully developed and only two to three grains on lower side are of green colour.

He said that if rice harvester is not available then such machine should be used which could be adjusted as per paddy harvesting requirement to minimize rice grain breaking.

Residues of paddy crop should be managed in line with the guidelines of the Agriculture department, he said.

