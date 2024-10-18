Farmers Must Prefer Rice Harvester For Harvesting
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2024 | 09:39 PM
The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the paddy growers to start harvesting and prefer rice harvester for the purpose
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the paddy growers to start harvesting and prefer rice harvester for the purpose.
A spokesman of the department said on Friday that harvesting should be started when upper rice cobs are fully developed and only two to three grains on lower side are of green colour.
He said that if rice harvester is not available then such machine should be used which could be adjusted as per paddy harvesting requirement to minimize rice grain breaking.
Residues of paddy crop should be managed in line with the guidelines of the Agriculture department, he said.
Recent Stories
PTI social media wing victimises innocent girls: Azma Bokhari
Wheat sowing in rain fed areas must be completed till Nov 15
Sinwar's killing boosts Netanyahu but still no sign of war ending
CM congratulates Pakistan team on winning test against England
BAJK earns record Rs. 1.414 billion profit during 9 months
SBP Governor’s Annual Report highlights macroeconomic improvements in FY 2023- ..
Services of 12 RDA officers & staff members regularized
SHRD strives to protect basic HR of everyone: Secy HR Sindh
CDA, P3A collaborate to boost Islamabad’s tourism with luxury hotels project
Gillani issues directives to brief Senate about prevailing law, order situation ..
Italy judges reject first migrant detentions in Albania
DC chairs meeting to review monthly performance of polio team
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI social media wing victimises innocent girls: Azma Bokhari1 minute ago
-
Services of 12 RDA officers & staff members regularized1 hour ago
-
SHRD strives to protect basic HR of everyone: Secy HR Sindh1 hour ago
-
CDA, P3A collaborate to boost Islamabad’s tourism with luxury hotels project2 hours ago
-
Gillani issues directives to brief Senate about prevailing law, order situation in Balochistan2 hours ago
-
Finance Minister expresses sorrow on demise of ex caretaker CM Hamayun Marri1 hour ago
-
AJK food authority launches crackdown against adulteration1 hour ago
-
NA passes two bills1 hour ago
-
Railways employees receiving late salaries due to grant in aid: Parliamentary Secretary for Railways ..1 hour ago
-
Archaeological deptt initiates excavation work at historic site of Mankiala1 hour ago
-
Court awards imprisonment to SHO1 hour ago
-
SC issues clarification regarding reserved seats judgment1 hour ago