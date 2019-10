If any farmer found involved in burning paddy stubbles in such case action against him will be taken under section 144

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :If any farmer found involved in burning paddy stubbles in such case action against him will be taken under section 144.

A spokesman of the Punjab Agriculture department said this here on Friday. He said that farmers must refrain from burning paddy crop residues.

Growers must burry stubbles in land as it helps in increasing the fertility of the land, he added.