Farmers Must Sow Wheat On Maximum Area

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2024 | 10:03 PM

Punjab Agriculture Spokesman on Friday said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had announced to give 1,000 laser land levelers to farmers cultivating wheat on 12.5 to 25 acres of land and 1,000 tractors through balloting to growers sowing wheat on 25 acres and more than it

According to a press release issued here, he said that farmers should sow wheat on maximum area to benefit from this scheme. He said, "Conducive time for cultivation of wheat in irrigated areas of Punjab is from start of November to December 15."

He further advised the growers to sow recommended wheat varieties as per the guidelines of the Agriculture department to obtain desired results.

