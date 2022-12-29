Farmers need to be strengthened

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shah Rukh Niazi said that the hands of the farmers were needed to be strengthened to make the agriculture sector strong and stable as the sector was the backbone of the country's economy.

The role of farmers in the development of agriculture sector cannot be ignored.He expressed these views while presiding over the district advisory and district task force meeting here on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture (Extension) Tanveer Ahmed Tatla, Assistant Director Agriculture HQ Ehsan-ul-Haq Pannu, Syed Sarwar Raza, Additional Director Livestock Dr. Muhammed Saeed, DDL Dr. Farhan, DD Irrigation Reform Muhammed Akram, DIO Ehsan-ul-Haq Chaudhry, Assistant Director Plant Protection Muhammed Tanzeel, Assistant food Controller Aish Bahadur, Agriculture Officer Muhammed Iftikhar Ahmed, besides representative fertilizer dealer Haji Muhammed Arshad and representative of farmers.

Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture (Extension) briefed Deputy Commissioner regarding the actions taken by the agriculture department.

He highlighted that on public complaints, 113 samples of fertilizers were taken from different places, which were sent to the relevant laboratory, in which the results of 61 samples were received till date, out of which 44 were declared as fit while 17 were declared as unfit.

He added that a fine of Rs. 191,000 was imposed and five cases were registered against fertilizer dealers for overcharging urea fertilizer sales during this month.