Farmers need to be well-informed about modern agricultural sciences: ADC Headquarters

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sameera Rabbani on Tuesday said that the farmers and landowners should be well-informed about modern agricultural sciences, so that the target of better production of crops could be achieved.

She said that concrete steps should be taken to achieve better production of wheat in particular. These views were expressed by her while presiding over the district agricultural advisory committee and task force meeting held in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) office.

Deputy Director of Agriculture Extension Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq, Assistant Director of Agriculture Muhammad Ashfaq, officers of Water Management, Pest Warning, Irrigation, Livestock, and other related departments were present on this occasion.

The Additional DC Headquarters said that the landowners and farmers should be well-aware of the scientific techniques of high production of wheat and its competitions, so they could actively take part in it. The meeting was also informed about the subsidy given by the government to them.

She said that the sale of fertilizers and agricultural equipment should be ensured at fixed rates. Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq said that 16 cases had been registered in the police stations against the violators, and a fine of Rs.1,387,000 has been imposed on them.