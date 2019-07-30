Farmers of erstwhile FATA need attention to enhance fruit production

(@FahadShabbir)

The fruits of merged districts of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are famous for good taste and farmers of the area need special attention of the agriculture department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :The fruits of merged districts of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are famous for good taste and farmers of the area need special attention of the agriculture department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

There are a number of fruits grown in the merged districts including Apple, grapes, apricot, peach, pomegranate and tomatoes.

The experts said that farmers need special attention of the provincial government to further increase fruit orchards in merged districts.

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has planned to launch "Fruits for all" program in the province to meet the nutrition requirements of the people.

An official of Agriculture Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa told APP that fruits for all program is being started in the province.

He said that under the program fruit plants would be provided to different institutions as per their demand.

He said that government is making efforts to make province, a fruit producer, so that every person would have sufficient fruits availability.

The Agriculture Department would check the quality of fruit plants in accordance with weather condition for fruit plantation in the selected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The farmers of South Waziristan Districts appealed the agriculture department to establish a fruit processing plant in Wana to make it more attractive for the market.

Chilghoza farmers also required advance technology to increase the production of fruit.