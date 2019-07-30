UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farmers Of Erstwhile FATA Need Attention To Enhance Fruit Production

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 04:08 PM

Farmers of erstwhile FATA need attention to enhance fruit production

The fruits of merged districts of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are famous for good taste and farmers of the area need special attention of the agriculture department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :The fruits of merged districts of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are famous for good taste and farmers of the area need special attention of the agriculture department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

There are a number of fruits grown in the merged districts including Apple, grapes, apricot, peach, pomegranate and tomatoes.

The experts said that farmers need special attention of the provincial government to further increase fruit orchards in merged districts.

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has planned to launch "Fruits for all" program in the province to meet the nutrition requirements of the people.

An official of Agriculture Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa told APP that fruits for all program is being started in the province.

He said that under the program fruit plants would be provided to different institutions as per their demand.

He said that government is making efforts to make province, a fruit producer, so that every person would have sufficient fruits availability.

The Agriculture Department would check the quality of fruit plants in accordance with weather condition for fruit plantation in the selected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The farmers of South Waziristan Districts appealed the agriculture department to establish a fruit processing plant in Wana to make it more attractive for the market.

Chilghoza farmers also required advance technology to increase the production of fruit.

Related Topics

Weather South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology FATA Agriculture Wana Apple Market All Government

Recent Stories

Cricketer Hasan Ali to marry Indian girl

10 minutes ago

Dubai Customs announces achievements in 2Q 2019

22 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council host workshop for clubs and f ..

26 minutes ago

Balochistan govt urged to control trafficking of j ..

4 minutes ago

Precautionary measures imperative to save cotton c ..

4 minutes ago

Emirati interns set to embark on defence systems t ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.