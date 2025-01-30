Open Menu

Farmers Of Hazara Division Face Heavy Losses As Prolonged Drought Threatens Crops

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Farmers of Hazara division face heavy losses as prolonged drought threatens crops

ABBOTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The ongoing dry spell in Hazara division Thursday has reached alarming levels, severely affecting standing crops and causing financial distress for farmers.

With no significant rainfall for months, crops such as wheat, peas, and mustard are at high risk of being completely destroyed. Farmers, already grappling with losses from last year's poor wheat prices, now face another crisis that could further destabilize their financial standing.

The prolonged drought has started taking a severe toll on the agricultural sector in four major districts of Hazara division, leaving farmers on the brink of financial ruin. Many have invested heavily in sowing their crops, spending thousands of rupees on seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides, only to watch their fields dry up under the relentless sun. The lack of rainfall has not only stunted the growth of crops but has also depleted soil moisture, making it difficult for plants to survive.

Farmers fear that if the drought continues, it will lead to a significant drop in yield, resulting in food shortages in the upcoming season. The impact will not be limited to the agricultural community alone, as local consumers will also experience price hikes due to reduced supply. The anticipated scarcity of wheat and peas will drive up market prices, making essential food items unaffordable for many citizens.

The financial crisis among farmers is compounded by last year’s wheat market crash, where low selling prices left them struggling to recover production costs. This year, the situation has worsened, as the current drought threatens to wipe out their investment completely. With no immediate relief in sight, many small-scale farmers fear bankruptcy.

