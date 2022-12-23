Farmers oriented about new ways of olive grafting, increase production

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) ::Agriculture Department Bajaur tribal district on Friday arranged a two-day training workshop on the cultivation and grafting of olives.

The workshop was attended by a large number of farmers, stakeholders and officials of the agriculture department.

Agriculture Officer, Dr.

Subhanuddin and Research Officer, Azizullah Khan briefed farmers on modern techniques of grafting and measures needed to increase olives production. Farmers were also given demonstrations of olive grafting according to practical guidelines.

Farmers appreciated the efforts of the agriculture department to equip them with modern techniques for increasing olives production and suggested holding of such events in the future as well.