Farmers' platforms set up in 32 model bazaars in Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :In Punjab, farmers' platforms have been set up in thirty-two model bazaars in the various cities of the province.

According to Radio Pakistan, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said, in a statement, farmers have been provided place free of cost in these markets where they will be able to sell their crops without broker.

The Chief Minister said consumers would buy vegetables on lesser rates from these farmers' platforms.

He warned of stern action against hoarders, black marketers and profiteers indiscriminately.