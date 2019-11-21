UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farmers' Platforms Set Up In 32 Model Bazaars In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 05:34 PM

Farmers' platforms set up in 32 model bazaars in Punjab

In Punjab, farmers' platforms have been set up in thirty-two model bazaars in the various cities of the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :In Punjab, farmers' platforms have been set up in thirty-two model bazaars in the various cities of the province.

According to Radio Pakistan, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said, in a statement, farmers have been provided place free of cost in these markets where they will be able to sell their crops without broker.

The Chief Minister said consumers would buy vegetables on lesser rates from these farmers' platforms.

He warned of stern action against hoarders, black marketers and profiteers indiscriminately.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Punjab Buy Market From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

NAB arrests Ijaz Haroon over corruption of Rs 144m ..

7 minutes ago

OIC Calls for Strengthening Intra-OIC Cooperation ..

15 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General receives credentials of Mala ..

15 minutes ago

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Chairman of the ..

15 minutes ago

Putin, Azerbaijani First Vice President to Hold Me ..

6 minutes ago

36 innocent Kashmiris martyr during anti-India dem ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.