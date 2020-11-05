UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farmers' Problems To Be Resolved On Priority Basis: Raja Basharat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 08:41 PM

Farmers' problems to be resolved on priority basis: Raja Basharat

Punjab Minister for Law and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Thursday said that farmers would be taken into confidence in important decisions and their recommendations would also be included in Punjab's agricultural policy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Law and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Thursday said that farmers would be taken into confidence in important decisions and their recommendations would also be included in Punjab's agricultural policy.

He expressed these views while talking to the representatives of Kisan Board Pakistan at DC Office here. Secretary Agriculture Waqas Mahmood Ahmed and Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz were also present on the occasion.

The Kisan Board postponed the decision to protest on the assurance of approval of the demands.

Raja Basharat said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar himself was a farmer, who could understand the problems of his farmers better than any other. "Our government is taking concrete steps to address the real problems of farmers," he said.

Farmers should trust the government and not create problems for the people through protests, he maintained.

He assured that all the problems of the farmers would be resolved on priority basis.

The President of the Kisan Board and other representatives said, "We are grateful to the Chief Minister of Punjab and the Law Minister for paying attention to our problems."Meanwhile, Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat took note of the death of farmer leader Malik Ashfaq Langarial and directed to form a medical board to find out the cause of death. He stressed that the medical board should submit a detailed report at the earliest.

Terming the demise of Malik Ashfaq Langarial as a tragic event he said, "We share the grief of the family of the deceased."

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Protest Chief Minister Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Agriculture Law Minister Family Event All Government Share Usman Buzdar Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

‘US polling industry at crossroads after electio ..

12 minutes ago

DCCC notified for Orakzai District

1 minute ago

Moscow Concerned About Transfer of Militants From ..

1 minute ago

Beijing Bars Entrance for Chinese Visa Holders Fro ..

1 minute ago

Russia Pays $3.6Mln in Drought Relief Aid to Moldo ..

1 minute ago

Cattle breeders advised to treat animals' illness ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.