UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farmers' Protest Overshadow India's Republic Day Parade

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

Farmers' protest overshadow India's Republic Day parade

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Thousands of farmers in tractor convoys on Tuesday burst through police barricades to take their protest against new farm laws to the heart of India's capital as the nation marked Republic Day with a military parade.

Police had sealed most entrances to the city with containers and trucks and resorted to tear gas and batons as the farmers broke through.

Some protesters reached a major intersection only 3km (1.8 miles) from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other government leaders watched tanks and troops parade past and fighter jets fly overhead, Al Jazeera reported.

Modi waved to crowds and sent out Twitter greetings for the national holiday without mentioning the farmers.

He was driven back to his residence before any personal confrontation with the farmers, the biggest challenge his Hindu nationalist government has faced in its six years in power.

Authorities had agreed to let the farmers stage a tractor rally as long as they waited for the official Republic Day parade to end.

But flag-waving protesters on at least four major arteries climbed over or just pushed aside the barricades and concrete blocks and pressed on into the city.

Tens of thousands of farmers have camped on the outskirts of the capital since November, protesting against new laws which deregulate produce markets.

Union leaders say the laws will allow private Indian conglomerates to take over the agriculture sector – the bedrock of the economy – displacing the existent system of purchases by the government at guaranteed prices.

National Convener of Congress Saral Patel on his Twitter account said it had been exposed that who was behind violence to disrupt the peaceful protest of farmers.

Indian lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan in a tweet said, "So, is the BJP trying to fish in the farmers waters to defame the movement?"India's columnist and author Tavleen Shah on her Twitter account questioned the scenario of chaos in New Delhi with a hint that 'how the intelligence agencies did not know that the farmers protest was likely to turn violent?'India's Republic Day was marked as Black Day all over the world as a protest against the heinous policies of Bhartia Janta Party government.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Protest World Police Twitter Agriculture Narendra Modi New Delhi November Congress Gas Market All From Government

Recent Stories

Tolerance Ministry launches &#039;Festival of Huma ..

11 minutes ago

NYU Abu Dhabiâ€™s Arts Centre announces launch of ..

1 hour ago

Shaniera Akram says she had a pretty good day

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new am ..

2 hours ago

â€˜PM Office could be mortgaged if itâ€™s just sym ..

2 hours ago

106,589 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.