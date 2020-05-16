Farmers seek relief package after locust attacks mango orchards, wheat crop

Farmer sought special relief package as locust caused loss to their crops especially mango orchards

Sprawling over 10 km long and 3 km wide, the locust affected different areas including Jatoe, Alipur, Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu.

Different farmers namely Liaqat Ali, Nawab Shahbaz Khan, Mian Manzoor and some others talking to APP stated that they were already facing loss in mango orchards due to low fruiting. Similarly, the recent attack of locust affected the orchards badly.

They further added that the locust also damaged wheat crops, so the government should announce special package for the farmers of district Muzaffargarh. They also expressed concern over poor performance of Agriculture department to control locust. However, the farmers themselves tried to foil locust attack by beating drums, they concluded.