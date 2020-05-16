UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farmers Seek Relief Package After Locust Attacks Mango Orchards, Wheat Crop

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 04:21 PM

Farmers seek relief package after locust attacks mango orchards, wheat crop

Farmer sought special relief package as locust caused loss to their crops especially mango orchards

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Farmer sought special relief package as locust caused loss to their crops especially mango orchards.

Sprawling over 10 km long and 3 km wide, the locust affected different areas including Jatoe, Alipur, Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu.

Different farmers namely Liaqat Ali, Nawab Shahbaz Khan, Mian Manzoor and some others talking to APP stated that they were already facing loss in mango orchards due to low fruiting. Similarly, the recent attack of locust affected the orchards badly.

They further added that the locust also damaged wheat crops, so the government should announce special package for the farmers of district Muzaffargarh. They also expressed concern over poor performance of Agriculture department to control locust. However, the farmers themselves tried to foil locust attack by beating drums, they concluded.

Related Topics

Attack Poor Agriculture Mango Muzaffargarh Kot Addu Alipur Government Wheat

Recent Stories

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) d ..

3 minutes ago

Committee formed to start online classes in colleg ..

3 minutes ago

Meeting agrees to strictly ensure SOPs for public ..

3 minutes ago

Man dies in road mishap in sargodha

3 minutes ago

Secretary Archives reviews measures against corona ..

18 minutes ago

4 drug dealers arrested, narcotics seized in sargo ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.