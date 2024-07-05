Farmers sensitised about Kissan, livestock cards

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The Agriculture and Livestock departments jointly organised a ceremony to provide guidance to farmers about kissan card and livestock card at the outhouse of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Azad Ali Tabassum.

According to official sources here on Friday, Agriculture Director (Extension) Khalid Mahmood informed farmers about terms and conditions as well as procedure for applying for the kissan card. He also sent the computerised national identity card (CNIC) numbers of farmers to 8070 to check their eligibility.

He said that all field formations of the Agriculture Department had been mobilised across the division to provide guidance to farmers by visiting them village-to-village.

Azad Tabassum appreciated the step taken by the Agriculture Department on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif and termed the kissan and livestock cards a gift for farmers by the provincial government.