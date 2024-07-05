Open Menu

Farmers Sensitised About Kissan, Livestock Cards

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Farmers sensitised about Kissan, livestock cards

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The Agriculture and Livestock departments jointly organised a ceremony to provide guidance to farmers about kissan card and livestock card at the outhouse of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Azad Ali Tabassum.

According to official sources here on Friday, Agriculture Director (Extension) Khalid Mahmood informed farmers about terms and conditions as well as procedure for applying for the kissan card. He also sent the computerised national identity card (CNIC) numbers of farmers to 8070 to check their eligibility.

He said that all field formations of the Agriculture Department had been mobilised across the division to provide guidance to farmers by visiting them village-to-village.

Azad Tabassum appreciated the step taken by the Agriculture Department on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif and termed the kissan and livestock cards a gift for farmers by the provincial government.

Related Topics

Pakistan Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Agriculture Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unloc ..

Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities

37 minutes ago
 Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s w ..

Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant

1 hour ago
 Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islam ..

Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Federal govt declines requests to ban social media ..

Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

6 hours ago
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

15 hours ago
 Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of ..

Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..

15 hours ago
 Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for econ ..

Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator

15 hours ago
 Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi

Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi

15 hours ago
 Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory ..

Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory: Senator Siddiqui

15 hours ago
 PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO P ..

PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO Plus summits in Astana

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan