Farmers Should Complete Maize Cultivation By August End

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 02:50 PM

Farmers should complete maize cultivation by August end

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Farmers should complete maize cultivation by the end of current month as the time is suitable for a bumper crop.

A spokesman for the Agriculture Department said on Thursday that farmers should prefer approved and hybrid varieties of maize including Sadaf, Sahiwal-2002, Agaiti-2002, Hybrid FH-810, etc.

for cultivation.

Farmers should use 8-10 kilogram seed per acre while number of maize plants should be 27,000 to 30,000 inan acre, he added.

