Farmers should conduct pest scouting to save cotton crop

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Agricultural experts have advised the cotton growers to conduct pest scouting of their crops twice a week as the attack of whitefly and other pests was expected in many parts of the cotton areas.

A spokesman for the Agriculture Department said here on Sunday that the pest attack starts during rainy season and its severity decreases in September-October.

Therefore, farmers should regularly conduct pest scouting to save their crops from severe damage.

He also advised the cotton farmers to listen to the weather report on radio, television or other media before watering their crops as it is imperative to get bumper yield.

"Cotton is a precious crop which not only plays an important role in stabilising national economy but it also helps farmers to mitigate their financial problems. Therefore, farmers should be very careful about the crop and listen to the weather report regularly," he added.