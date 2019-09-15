UrduPoint.com
Farmers Should Conduct Pest Scouting To Save Cotton Crops

Sun 15th September 2019

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) ::Agriculture experts advised cotton growers to conduct pest scouting of their crops twice in a week as attack of white-fly is expected in many parts of cotton areas.

A spokesman for the agriculture department on Sunday said pest attack started during a rainy season and its severity decreases in October, therefore, farmers should regularly conduct pest scouting to save their crops from severe damage.

He also advised cotton farmers to listen to weather report on radio, television or other media before watering their crops as it was imperative to get bumper yield.

More Stories From Pakistan

