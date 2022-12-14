UrduPoint.com

'Farmers Should Focus On Certified Seeds To Increase Crop Production'

Chief Scientist Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Muhammad Nawaz Khan Mekan said that certified seeds could help in increasing per acre yield, therefore, the farmers should concentrate on certified seeds for enhancing their crop production.

He was talking to a delegation of Agriculture Research Institute Sariab Quetta which under supervision of Deputy Director ARI Quetta Abdus Salam visited AARI, here on Wednesday.

Nawaz Mekan said that AARI had developed seeds of various crops and now it was focusing on capacity building of the farmers so that certified seeds of all crops could be promoted for increasing agri productivity.

He said that most of the farmers had adopted certified seeds of maize and rice which played a pivotal role in enhancing production of these crops.

He said that agri scientists also introduced a new wheat variety "Akbar-2019" which had the capacity to give maximum yield in Punjab.

He said that last year the farmers were facing severe shortage of fertilizers coupled with high inflation in their rates. Now the government took steps and provided subsidy on fertilizers for increasing wheat production, he added.

AARI had also started vigorous campaign for training of the farmers and in this connection mega farmers' conventions were also being arranged, he added.

