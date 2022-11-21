UrduPoint.com

'Farmers Should Increase Fertility Of Paddy By Adding Paddy Resides To The Soil Instead Of Burning'

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2022 | 05:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Agriculture Officer (Technical) Agriculture Department Zahid Iqbal Monday said that to avoid smog, farmers should increase the fertility of paddy by adding it to soil instead of burning its residue after harvesting.

Talking to the APP, the agriculture officer said that to destroy paddy resides, farmers mix the crop residues with the help of rotavator in case of hand harvesting, and disc harrow in case of machine harvesting or deep cultivation, sprinkle half a sack of urea per acre and apply water. He said it increases the fertility and productivity of the land.

The agri officer said that farmers should follow the instructions of the Agriculture Department regarding the destruction of paddy fields as smog had direct negative effects on human lives.

Action was being taken against those who burn paddy residue, he added.

He said that in case of excess of smog, the growth of plants stops and this condition causes great damage to crops, gardens and vegetables along with human lives as well.

Zahid Iqbal said that the causes of smog include the burning of crop residues in addition to the smoke from traffic and factories. In this regard, the paddy crop was going towards harvesting.

More Stories From Pakistan

