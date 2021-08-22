UrduPoint.com

Farmers Should Start Fennel Cultivation In September

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Farmers have been advised to start the cultivation of fennel (Saunf) from September to October to get bumper crop.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said on Sunday that fennel provides relief from anemia, indigestion, flatulence, constipation, colic, diarrhea, respiratory disorders, menstrual disorders, and remedies against eye and heart diseases as well.

He also advised the growers to cultivate approved varieties of fennel as standard seeds play a vital role in enhancing production. The fennel could also be sown in fodder crops, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

