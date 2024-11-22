Farmers Sowing Wheat On Maximum Area To Be Rewarded
Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said on Friday that Punjab Chief Minister had introduced historic prize package for wheat growers
He said this while presiding over the meeting regarding wheat cultivation at Sahiwal commissioner office, said a press release issued here.
He said that farmers who would cultivate wheat on maximum area would be given prizes worth billion of rupees.
Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that free 1,000 tractors and 1,000 laser land levelers would be provided through balloting.
He said that for Sahiwal division wheat cultivation target of 920,000 acres of land had been set.
The minister said that in the division wheat sowing process had been completed on 730,000 acres of land.
He directed the relevant authorities to meet wheat sowing targets in all districts of the province.
He said that Punjab Chief Minister Kisan Card had been launched for facility of small farmers. Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that purchase of agriculture inputs worth more than Rs 23 billion had been carried out through Kisan card.
Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that the month of November was very important for wheat cultivation. He directed field teams to speed up guidance of farmers regarding timely cultivation of wheat.
