Open Menu

Farmers Sowing Wheat On Maximum Area To Be Rewarded

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2024 | 11:28 PM

Farmers sowing wheat on maximum area to be rewarded

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said on Friday that Punjab Chief Minister had introduced historic prize package for wheat growers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said on Friday that Punjab Chief Minister had introduced historic prize package for wheat growers.

He said this while presiding over the meeting regarding wheat cultivation at Sahiwal commissioner office, said a press release issued here.

He said that farmers who would cultivate wheat on maximum area would be given prizes worth billion of rupees.

Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that free 1,000 tractors and 1,000 laser land levelers would be provided through balloting.

He said that for Sahiwal division wheat cultivation target of 920,000 acres of land had been set.

The minister said that in the division wheat sowing process had been completed on 730,000 acres of land.

He directed the relevant authorities to meet wheat sowing targets in all districts of the province.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Kisan Card had been launched for facility of small farmers. Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that purchase of agriculture inputs worth more than Rs 23 billion had been carried out through Kisan card.

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that the month of November was very important for wheat cultivation. He directed field teams to speed up guidance of farmers regarding timely cultivation of wheat.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Agriculture Sahiwal November All Wheat Billion

Recent Stories

Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets fore ..

Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets foreign delegates

2 minutes ago
 Etzebeth replaces Kleyn for Springbok Test against ..

Etzebeth replaces Kleyn for Springbok Test against Wales

2 minutes ago
 Zeeshan Malik appointed acting MD-WASA

Zeeshan Malik appointed acting MD-WASA

3 minutes ago
 Holders Spain to face Netherlands in Nations Leagu ..

Holders Spain to face Netherlands in Nations League quarters

3 minutes ago
 England boss Borthwick adamant Curry fit to face J ..

England boss Borthwick adamant Curry fit to face Japan after latest concussion

3 minutes ago
 ICT admin launches crackdown against unregistered ..

ICT admin launches crackdown against unregistered stamp vendors

3 minutes ago
Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail increa ..

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail increases admission quota of cadet c ..

12 minutes ago
 Govt ready to assist KP in countering terrorism: M ..

Govt ready to assist KP in countering terrorism: Musadik

12 minutes ago
 Draft deal at U.N. climate talks calls for rich na ..

Draft deal at U.N. climate talks calls for rich nations to give $250 billion by ..

28 minutes ago
 Seminar on Women's land rights held

Seminar on Women's land rights held

12 minutes ago
 Senator Siddiqui slams twist in PTI's slogan invol ..

Senator Siddiqui slams twist in PTI's slogan involving, Muslim brother country

12 minutes ago
 PPP leader Mashal Khan shot dead in Lakki Marwat

PPP leader Mashal Khan shot dead in Lakki Marwat

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan