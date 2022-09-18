Farmers Stage Demo, Demand Subsidies On Agri Inputs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2022 | 08:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Farmers staged a protest demonstration and demanded the department concerned to provide subsidies on agri inputs and electricity tariff in order to promote the agriculture sector.
The farmers' representatives demanded the department concerned to reduce electricity tariff for tubewells as the peasants were unable to pay the huge tariff.