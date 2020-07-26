Farmers stage protest rally against shortage of water

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :The farmers and growers here Sunday staged a protest rally against shortage of water in Johi tehsil of district Dadu.

Hundreds of protesters along with members of civil society and representatives of different political parties took out a rally outside the local press club and marched towards Radio Pakistan roundabout. They also chanted slogans against PPP led Sindh Government and Irrigation authorities for not providing required quantity of water for their agriculture.

They said that thousands acres of agricultural land have become barren due to water scarcity as influential persons were usurping water share of farmers of tail end areas.

PTI leaders Sadaqat Jatoi, Kareem Ali Jatoi, Imdad Ali Leghari, Human Rights activist Imdad Chandio, journalists Manzoor Solangi, Mahesh Kumar, Ishaq Mangrio, growers of Johi Shenh Rind and others alleged that influential persons were lifting water share of farmers of tail end areas through illegal pumping machines which must be removed by Irrigation authorities so that small farmers could get their water share.

They said small farmers and growers of tail end areas were being denied of their water share since last 12 years and they always held protests for getting water but could not succeed due to non serious attitude of Sindh Government functionaries including concerned elected members of National and provincial Assemblies.

They warned that if water could not be provided to Johi's farmers they would extend their protest movement to Karachi and thousands of people will stage sit in outside CM house.