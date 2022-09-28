Farmers stage sit-in at Blue Area

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Farmers led by the `Kissan Ittehad' on Wednesday staged a sit-in at the Federal Capital's business hub of Blue Area after the authorities barred them to enter Red Zone.

When the farmers rally reached Faizabad, its participants were pursued by the local administration to stage their sit-in at F-9 Park. However, they kept on moving towards the Parliament House, but were stopped from entering the Red Zone by the law enforcers.

As the Islamabad Highway leading to Zero Point was blocked by the police, heavy traffic jam was witnessed at the Khyber Plaza roundabout.

The traffic was later diverted to A K Fazl-e-Haq Road while policemen were especially deputed to manage traffic and for security of the protestors.

The protestors demanded the government to compensate them for the damages caused by the recent rains, besides subsidy on fertilizers and diesel, and abolition of taxes on agricultural machinery and tractors.

Till filing of this report, the sit-in was underway at Blue Area as police officials were making efforts to disperse the farmers peacefully.

The farmers had also staged a protest at F-9 Park last week.