Farmers take out rally, demand pro-agriculture steps

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Hundreds of farmers took out rally and demanded of the government to take immediate steps for the promotion of agriculture in the country.

The rally was led by Chairman Pakistan Kissan Ittehad Khalid Khokhar and attended by farmers from across the region.

They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans.

Khalid Khokhar talking to media persons stated that government should take measures to reduce the cost of inputs. Similarly, barren land should also be made fertile by taking different initiatives.

The prices of inputs increased manifold and it was also affecting agriculture production. Farmer's friendly policies can help the country get rid of economic crises.