Open Menu

Farmers Take Out Rally To Mark Independence Day

Sumaira FH Published August 13, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Farmers take out rally to mark Independence Day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Scores of farmers and civil society workers took out a rally to mark the ceremonies of Independence Day, here on Sunday.

The rally commenced at the local press club and culminated at S.P Chowk.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans.

Chairman Pakistan Kissan Ittehad while addressing the participants stated that Independence was a great blessing.

He paid rich tribute to the workers of the Pakistan Movement for their matchless determination to achieve a dear homeland.

He also stressed that farmers play their role in improving the country's economy by working hard in the agriculture sector, adding agriculture sector can play a vital role in stabilizing the economy by enhancing per-acre production.

Related Topics

Pakistan Civil Society Agriculture Independence Sunday P

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes successful completion of oil unloadin ..

UAE welcomes successful completion of oil unloading operation from tanker FSO Sa ..

12 minutes ago
 UAE refutes allegation regarding supplying arms an ..

UAE refutes allegation regarding supplying arms and ammunition to warring partie ..

57 minutes ago
 Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21, with six ..

Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21, with six people missing

57 minutes ago
 USAID Jordan launches $25mn &#039;Youth Grow&#039; ..

USAID Jordan launches $25mn &#039;Youth Grow&#039; programme

2 hours ago
 Ducab forms Youth Council to support UAE’s natio ..

Ducab forms Youth Council to support UAE’s national agenda to empower young ta ..

2 hours ago
 Maui wildfires deadliest in century as death toll ..

Maui wildfires deadliest in century as death toll hits 93

3 hours ago
UAEPL reviews regulation amendments for 2023-24 se ..

UAEPL reviews regulation amendments for 2023-24 season

3 hours ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini meets with Iranian Ambassador

Mohamed Al Hussaini meets with Iranian Ambassador

4 hours ago
 Dubai Police arrest 49% of drug-related suspects a ..

Dubai Police arrest 49% of drug-related suspects across UAE during Q2&#039;23

4 hours ago
 2023 Dubai Performing Arts Programme to begin 20th ..

2023 Dubai Performing Arts Programme to begin 20th August

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2023

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan