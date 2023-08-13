Farmers take out rally to mark Independence Day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Scores of farmers and civil society workers took out a rally to mark the ceremonies of Independence Day, here on Sunday.

The rally commenced at the local press club and culminated at S.P Chowk.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans.

Chairman Pakistan Kissan Ittehad while addressing the participants stated that Independence was a great blessing.

He paid rich tribute to the workers of the Pakistan Movement for their matchless determination to achieve a dear homeland.

He also stressed that farmers play their role in improving the country's economy by working hard in the agriculture sector, adding agriculture sector can play a vital role in stabilizing the economy by enhancing per-acre production.