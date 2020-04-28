Farmers to be compensated for damage to crops: Speaker National Assembly

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has expressed anguish over damage to the crops of farmers in Swabi and different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to severe hailstorm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has expressed anguish over damage to the crops of farmers in Swabi and different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to severe hailstorm.

The Speaker contacted the district administration of Swabi and asked it to provide details of the damages to the crops in the hailstorm, said a statement issued by his office on Tuesday.

He said the farmers who suffered losses would be compensated after gathering of details from the district administration.

The government was aware of the problems faced by the farmers, he said adding the recent severe weather was due to climate change which badly affected standing crops of the farmers.