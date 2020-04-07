Farmers to be facilitate at wheat purchase centers: Minister

Provincial Minister for Revenue Col. Muhammad Anwar Khan has said that farmers would be given all possible facilities at wheat purchase centers as per the orders of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Revenue Col. Muhammad Anwar Khan has said that farmers would be given all possible facilities at wheat purchase centers as per the orders of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

He said this while chairing a meeting here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar , ADC Revenue Abdul Majid , Distt food Controller Hasnat Asif and others.

He directed the concerned officers to launch an awareness campaign for the farmers so that the farmers must bring their wheat at these purchase centers.

Earlier, ADCR Abdul Majid, while briefing the minister said that seven wheat purchase centers have been set up at Attock , Faqirabad , Hasanabdal , Fatehjang , Pindigheb , Basal and Chontra and at these centers 2507 metric ton wheat will be purchased from the farmers at the rate of Rs 1400 per 40 kg.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Minister Malik Anwar while presiding District Peace Committee meeting said that there was health emergency in the province because of coronavirus and people must cooperate with police and law enforcing agencies to ensure lockdown and implementation of section 144.

He emphasised that religious scholars to specially play their vital role . He said people to maintain social distancing , not to shake hands , wear masks , utilise hand sanitisers and stay indoors for their own safety.