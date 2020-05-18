Farmers to be given all possible facilities at wheat purchase centres: Anwar Khan

Punjab Minister for Revenue Col (Retd) Muhammad Anwar Khan said that farmers were being given all possible facilities at wheat purchase centres as per the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Revenue Col (Retd) Muhammad Anwar Khan said that farmers were being given all possible facilities at wheat purchase centres as per the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

He said this while visiting different wheat procurement centres in Attock. He was accompanied by Attock DC Ali Anan Qamar and other officers.

Provincial minister said that farmers must be given all facilities who bring wheat to these centres.

He directed the officers concerned to approach the farmers through field staff so that the farmers must bring their wheat at these purchase centres.

DC Ali Anan Qamar while briefing the minister said that seven wheat purchase centres have been set up in Attock district, Faqirabad, Hasanabdal, Fatehjang, Pindigheb, Basal and Chontra and these centres have to purchase 2507 metric ton wheat from the farmers at the rate of Rs1400 per 40kg and target would be achieved soon.