Farmers to be provided agricultural machinery on easy installments:Advisor CM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Advisor to chief minister of Sindh on Agriculture Manzoor Hussain Wassan has said that Sindh Government would provide agricultural machinery to farmers on easy installments.

This he said while talking to dignitaries from different walks of life including farmers, called on him at his residence here, said a statement on Thursday.

On this occasion,Manzoor Wassan said that Sindh Government was striving to create awareness among their farmers regarding use of modern agriculture techniques and technology and we were intending to introduce new schemes in this regard.

The Advisor to CM on Agriculture stressed the need to adopt new technology in agriculture sector.

'Through agricultural self-sufficiency, we were trying to save our precious foreign exchange which we spend every year on the import of edible oil', Manzoor Wassan reiterated.

Manzoor Wassan said that for strengthening and promoting our agriculture sector we also get help from Malaysia and other countries.

The farmers also briefed the provincial agriculture advisor about their problems on this occasion.

Manzoor Wassan said that through continuous contact and consultation we would solve these problems together.