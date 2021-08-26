UrduPoint.com

Farmers To Be Provided Agricultural Machinery On Easy Installments:Advisor CM

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 03:40 PM

Farmers to be provided agricultural machinery on easy installments:Advisor CM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Advisor to chief minister of Sindh on Agriculture Manzoor Hussain Wassan has said that Sindh Government would provide agricultural machinery to farmers on easy installments.

This he said while talking to dignitaries from different walks of life including farmers, called on him at his residence here, said a statement on Thursday.

On this occasion,Manzoor Wassan said that Sindh Government was striving to create awareness among their farmers regarding use of modern agriculture techniques and technology and we were intending to introduce new schemes in this regard.

The Advisor to CM on Agriculture stressed the need to adopt new technology in agriculture sector.

'Through agricultural self-sufficiency, we were trying to save our precious foreign exchange which we spend every year on the import of edible oil', Manzoor Wassan reiterated.

Manzoor Wassan said that for strengthening and promoting our agriculture sector we also get help from Malaysia and other countries.

The farmers also briefed the provincial agriculture advisor about their problems on this occasion.

Manzoor Wassan said that through continuous contact and consultation we would solve these problems together.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Technology Exchange Import Agriculture Manzoor Wassan Oil Malaysia From Government

Recent Stories

Emir of Qatar receives delegation led by Tahnoun b ..

Emir of Qatar receives delegation led by Tahnoun bin Zayed

12 minutes ago
 UAE announces 991 new COVID-19 cases, 1,576 recove ..

UAE announces 991 new COVID-19 cases, 1,576 recoveries, 3 deaths in last 24 hour ..

27 minutes ago
 PTI utilizing state machinery for masses welfare: ..

PTI utilizing state machinery for masses welfare: Usman Dar

48 minutes ago
 South Korea Lodges Protest With Japan Over Fukushi ..

South Korea Lodges Protest With Japan Over Fukushima Water Release Plan - Report ..

48 minutes ago
 Haleem appeals SCP, NAB to take notice of mega cor ..

Haleem appeals SCP, NAB to take notice of mega corruption in Tharparkar RO Plant ..

48 minutes ago
 Samba rhythm to sound of silence: The dark art of ..

Samba rhythm to sound of silence: The dark art of goalball

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.