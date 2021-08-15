Farmers to be rewarded for bumper production of sugarcane

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Agriculture Department will reward farmers on bumper production of per acre sugarcane under a historic project worth Rs 300 billion, given by the government for promotion of agriculture.

Under this package, cash prizes of hundreds of thousands rupees have been set aside for the farmers who would won the production competition for sugarcane in 2021-22.

The production competitions would be held at district and provincial level, said a press release issued by Agriculture Department. Farmers of Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Layyah, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Bhakkar, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Chiniot, Kasur, Mandi Bahauddin, and Sargodha could apply to participate in the production competition till September 15,2021.

They would submit applications with office of the Director of Agriculture (Extension). Male and female farmers who owned farmland or have a joint account will be eligible to apply.

Farmers / tenants can also apply after getting the documents verified by the Tehsil Committee.

The farmers participating in the production competition would have to submit 5 acres of the adjacent crop of sugarcane in which any approved variety has been cultivated for the competition.

The forms could be obtained free of cost from the offices of the Agriculture Officer (Extension) or could be downloaded from the Department of Agriculture website www.agripunjab.gov.pk.

A photocopy of the application would also be accepted. Members of the National and Provincial Assemblies, senators and their family members, government employees of grade 17 and above would not be eligible to apply.

While all employees of the Department of Finance, the Department of Agriculture, and farmers who have been awarded in previous years will not be eligible to participate in the production competition.